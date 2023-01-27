Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho could play against Reading



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho could play a part in tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Reading.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, the boss explained: “He is training with the team and we will see. He’s improving, he’s making steps and we will make the decision after training.

“Now we have to see when he’s ready to go back into games.”

The manager was also asked if Facundo Pellistri will be loaned out for the rest of the season.

“We have our ideas. For some players we are open for loans and others we are not.

“Some players [not] because they’re talentful, they have to develop first in our environment and also we need cover, 10 games in 30 days.

“The way we put on Pellistri on Wednesday, that is already a signal,” he said, suggesting he wants the Uruguayan to stay for the season.

He was asked whether that also applied to Zidane Iqbal and Brandon Williams.

“It counts for Zidane, also for Brandon, He was also in the selection for last Wednesday.

“He is part of it. But I like him. It’s also about him, to find the moment to deserve his chance.

“If he wants a loan, we have to talk about it.”

Ten Hag said he had a strong squad available for tomorrow’s game and was pressed on whether Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw would be available after injury and illness, respectively.

“Dalot definitely out, Shaw question mark, we have to see after today,” he replied.







