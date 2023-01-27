Malo Gusto to wait until summer, giving Manchester United time to hijack Chelsea bid



Manchester United might just have got one over on Chelsea regarding Olympique Lyonnaise fullback Malo Gusto.

The Blues reportedly offered the Frenchman a long-term contract this month, hoping to snap up one of Europe’s brightest talents before any other club were in a position to bid.

Chelsea are in search of a right back who can cover for the often-injured Reece James, who has played just over 70 minutes of Premier League football since the first of October.

The West London side have seen their form nosedive due to injuries to James three seasons running, and were hoping Gusto could provide a solution immediately.

However, as relayed by The Peoples Person, Man United are thought to have made contact with the player themselves.

While unable to strike in this window, the Red Devils could use reinforcement at right back, with the jury still out on Aaron Wan-Bissaka despite his upturn in form over the last couple of weeks.

Already planning for next season, United have asked Gusto to wait until the summer, when the club will be in a position to make an offer, before deciding on a move.

That wish now appears to have been granted, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently tweeting the following:

“Since I am actively participating with Vincent Bruno Laurent in this great winter movement, I have the pleasure of confirming the team on KTE but also of specifying that Malo 1, a great hope for OL, will continue to play with OL in less until 06/30/23”

Puisque je participe de manière active avec Vincent Bruno Laurent à ce grand mouvement de l’hiver j’ai le plaisir de conforter L’équipe sur KTE mais aussi de préciser que Malo 1grand espoir de l’OL continuera de jouer avec l’OL au moins jusqu’au 30/06/23 https://t.co/wI0ybCMeIc — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) January 26, 2023

With Gusto staying put until the summer, United have plenty of time to get their house in order before presenting the wonderkid with an offer.

The Glazers’ sale process is expected to be completed by then, and United may yet also be able to drum up some interest in some of their more expendable players.

Manchester United fans will certainly hope that their club is able to convince Malo Gusto when the time comes, as he is a player of fantastic quality despite being just 19 years of age.







