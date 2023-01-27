Manchester United loan star Amad awarded for excellent form for Sunderland



Amad Diallo has been rewarded for his fine form in December with the EFL Young Player of the Month award.

The Manchester United starlet has been on loan at Sunderland for the season and, after a rocky start, has become a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 20-year-old notched three goals in five appearances in December.

That included a stunning strike against Wigan Athletic to help secure a 4-1 win, which you can watch from every angle below:

“Winning this award means a lot to me because I always try to give my best on the pitch,” said Amad upon receiving the award.

“This type of recognition gives me great confidence to keep improving, but I also have to thank my team-mates as they help me a lot.”

Tony Mowbray, Sunderland’s manager was quick to credit the Ivorian’s overall quality this seaso.

“His performance level has been extremely high,” Mowbray said.

“He went through a purple patch scoring almost every game, but he is always a threat to the opposition.

“Defenders hang out a leg and he dances past them. He has scored a few goals from outside the box and he links well with the other strikers.”

United have had mixed results with player loans, with Amad himself enduring a difficult spell at Rangers last season and taking time to establish himself in Sunderland’s first team.

However his time at the Stadium of Light is thus far looking like an unmitigated success.

United fans will be hoping he can bring his qualities to the first team next season.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



