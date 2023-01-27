Marcus Rashford takes a page out Cristiano Ronaldo’s book to regain form

Last season, Marcus Rashford scoring was a welcome surprise. This season, it’s become almost an eventuality. The Manchester United man can’t stop scoring, with his latest finish coming against Nottingham Forest, in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup.

The goal takes his streak to 10 goals in 10 games since his return from the World Cup (via The Daily Mail). United are currently making their way through an intense run of games as the only English team still battling in four competitions.

The proof is in the pudding

Before Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham, Rashford shared one of the secrets to his recovery – a black and white photo of himself in a cryosauna, aptly captioned ‘recovery.’

The treatment seems to be working wonders as the Red Devils no.10 capped off a scintillating solo run with a cool finish to give United the lead against Forest. United went on to win the game 3-0.

Recovery hack of elite athletes

According to Sportsmail, Rashford uses the cryosauna at the luxury health club CPASE in Mobberley, Cheshire.

The gym, voted best in the UK this month, is close to the 25-year-old’s £ 2.5 million home, which is still under construction.

Ex-United star Cristiano Ronaldo also posted a photo using the same cryosauna last year.

Part of the attraction of the health club is undoubtedly exclusivity and privacy. The gym’s joining fee costs £350, while the membership rate amounts to £ 295 a month.

The cryosauna itself is reportedly worth about £50,000.

While Rashford braved a chilling minus 113 degrees Celsius, temperatures can go as low as minus 140.

Why the chill

Claims suggest that a cryosauna boosts an athlete’s performance by improving pain relief, muscle strength, rate of healing, and even ‘immunity, focus, and mood.’

One to three sessions per week is the recommended frequency of use. If an individual exceeds that limit, they are advised to take a break of up to three months after 30 treatments.

Progress in plain sight

Rashford endured the worst season of his career last season but has done a complete 180 this season. Tearing apart defences with pacey direct attacking play and clinical finishing, he has notched 21 goals for club and country.

The fruits of Rashford’s off-season labour are plain to see. This season he’s sporting a well-conditioned, lean figure and a renewed eye for goal that is likely a by-product of his individual work and the one-on-one coaching he has received from new United attacking coach Benni McCarthy.

Even new United signee and attacking partner Wout Weghorst already values Rashford’s ability and work ethic. On Wednesday, he said, “You see the great run he’s on, he’s delivering, and every week you see it in training.”

No wonder boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to build his team around Rashford to restore United to its former glory as the best in the world.







