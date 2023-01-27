Millie Turner signs new contract with Manchester United

Manchester United defender Millie Turner has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping her there until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Turner joined the club in 2018 for their inaugural season and made her debut in August that year when United beat Liverpool 1-0 in the League Cup.

The 26 year old has made 97 appearances for the Reds.

She has also scored six goals including the 85th minute equaliser in United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal earlier on this season.

Despite spending a few months on the sidelines towards the end of last season due to injury, Turner has consistently been one of United’s best players, defending resolutely at the back.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Turner said, “I’m so happy to extend my contract. It’s the club that I want to be at – I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

She continued, “I just can’t wait to continue this journey; I think we’ve got something really special here. There’s no ceiling to what we can achieve, and I want to win trophies here.”

Meanwhile, manager Marc Skinner said, “Millie is a player who optimises what it is to play for Manchester United, on and off the field. Her personal journey is one that fully deserves this new contract, and we are delighted that her energy, enthusiasm, and all-round quality will remain a part of our special group.”

This will be an encouraging sign to Reds fans who have expressed concern online over the number of players who are soon to be out of contract.

It seems United have brought in new signings and are now beginning to negotiate contracts with their current players.

Also out of contract soon are Alessia Russo, Hayley Ladd, Ona Batlle and Mary Earps to name a few.

Fans will relax now that one of the integral players within the team has committed for another two years.







