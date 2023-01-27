Roy Keane heaps praise on Manchester United “fighting machine” that no one wants to play against



Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lauded Marcus Rashford for reversing his Old Trafford fortunes and putting his career back on track.

Keane was speaking after United thrashed Nottingham Forest by three goals to nil at the City Ground. Rashford was on the score sheet again as he produced another brilliant goal to give his side the lead.

Keane was one of Rashford’s harshest critics last season as the player lost his place in both the United team and the England set-up.

The Irishman, however, believes that Rashford is now in good shape and is relishing the burden of being his team’s primary source of goals.

Keane told Sky Sports via Independent, “The question mark I’ve had over Marcus in the last few years is, has he got that personality to step up to the plate? Well, now it looks like he has.”

“We were pitch side when the players came out, and he looked lean. You wouldn’t want to be up against him. He looks like a lean, fighting machine.”

“Sometimes it’s about confidence – there is where he’s peaking now. He’s played many games for United and big games for England in the last few years. Sometimes the penny drops for a player in terms of decision-making and putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Keane urged Rashford to emulate some of the club’s legendary strikers and become the latest in a long line of prolific talismans to sport the United badge.

The TV pundit attributed Rashford’s resurgence to maturity and the player scaling back on his off-the-pitch obligations.

The ex-United man also pointed out that Rashford seems to be fitter now and free of injuries and multiple niggles that have plagued his career in recent memory.

Keane’s comments were echoed by Erik ten Hag, who described the United number 10 as “unstoppable.”

Ten Hag added that Rashford represents what it means to be a United attacker – adventurous, risk-taking and full of crazy ideas.



