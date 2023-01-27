Safia Middleton-Patel signs professional contract with Manchester United

Academy graduate Safia Middleton-Patel has signed her first professional contract with Manchester United.

The 18 year old goalkeeper first joined the club when she was 15 and was part of the Under-21 WSL Academy League and cup-winning side last season.

Safia becomes the 10th Academy graduate to sign for the women’s first team since it reformed in 2018.

Though she has previously been named in the senior matchday squad, she is yet to make her senior debut for the Reds.

Speaking of the contract (via the club’s official website), she said, “I’m over the moon to sign professionally with Manchester United. It’s a surreal moment for me and my family.”

She continued, “I have to say a massive thank you to all the staff – everyone has been amazing with me throughout my journey to get here.”

As she signed the contract, she was joined by first team coach Marc Skinner and Academy coach Charlotte Healy.

Skinner said, “Safia has made excellent steps for both club and country on her journey to this first professional contract – having been involved with both our United first team and the Welsh senior national side.”

He added, “We are delighted to see her sign professionally with us and look forward to seeing her progress over the coming years.”

Safia has represented Wales at U-17 and U-19 levels on the international stage.

The news comes on the same day that United announce that defender Millie Turner has signed a contract extension with the club.

It is estimated that a number of players may renew their contracts with the club, that currently sits top of the league, over the next few weeks.







