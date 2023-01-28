Anthony Elanga being lined up by PSV Eindhoven as Cody Gakpo replacement

Manchester United face Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup later tonight, with the Red Devils still actively gunning for four trophies under new manager Erik ten Hag.

A number of first team players are likely to be rested for the visit of the Royals, with United facing a gruelling fixture list in the upcoming days and weeks ahead.

One player that will be hoping to feature in the Cup tie is Anthony Elanga.

The 20-year-old quickster has found playing time hard to come by in recent months, having to settle mostly for substitute appearances towards the dying moments of the game as an impact sub.

He has made just seven starts for United under Ten Hag, which has led to a number of clubs eyeing up the Swedish International on a loan deal, one that could reignite his stagnating young career.

Elanga was previously linked to Everton, before Frank Lampard’s eventual sacking, and even to Borussia Dortmund, before Youssoufa Moukoko’s much anticipated contract extension.

He is now reportedly being lined up by Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, as they look desperately to fill some of the gaping holes in their squad, after the likes of Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke were snapped up by Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively.

The 24-time Eredivisie Champions are currently managed by United old boy Ruud van Nistelrooy and the former Dutch striker recently spoke out about his side’s visible foray into the market in search of new attackers.

Speaking during a press conference, the 46-year-old said to Dutch outlet VI,

“Of course I can’t name names, but we are working hard on it [signing players], because it is necessary.”

Another former United academy graduate, Adnan Januzaj, is also on PSV’s radar, with the Belgian International having failed to nail down a place in Sevilla’s first team after his summer switch from Real Sociedad.

Despite being one of the brighter lights during a dismal season last term, much like Januzaj under David Moyes in 2013/14, Elanga has managed a paltry four goals and four assists in 48 games for United thus far.

Alejandro Garnacho’s instant success coupled with Facundo Pellistri’s recent rise has pushed him further down the pecking order, and he needs to quickly find his feet if he is to still have a career at Old Trafford in the near future.

A loan deal to PSV might be the optimal solution. The Dutch club have been scoring goals for fun this season, and if there’s one guy that can show you where the back of the net is, it is Elanga’s would-be-manager at Eindhoven, Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

One to watch out for.







