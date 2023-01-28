Antony vindicates Erik ten Hag’s faith in improved attacking display against Reading



Manchester United hosted Championship side Reading at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United won by three goals to one and will now advance to the next round of the competition.

The team’s goals came courtesy of a double from Casemiro and another from Fred who came off the bench to get on the score sheet.

Alongside Fred and Casemiro, Antony also produced a much improved performance. The winger grabbed the assist for United’s opening goal.

Beyond the assist, Antony had a positive showing, following up on his good display a few days ago in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old showed why Erik ten Hag has been adamant about keeping him in the starting XI despite being on poor form.

Ten Hag has in recent weeks been Antony’s advocate amidst calls to address his awful form, but it now seems like the forward is finding his feet again.

Against Reading, Antony completed 100% of his dribbles.

He had an 82% pass accuracy and 78 touches of the ball.

Antony, who primarily featured on the right where he formed a formidable partnership with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, attempted eight shots at goal.

He was unlucky not to have found the back of the net with some of his efforts.

Antony also made four key passes and completed two of his dribbles.

The Brazilian created one big chance during the time he was on the pitch and rounded off the night with the assist for Casemiro.

Antony’s game by numbers vs. Reading: 100% long balls completed

82% pass accuracy

78 touches

8 shots

4 key passes

2 dribbles

1 big chance created

1 tackle won

1 assist Stepped it up in the second half. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ijdfVkSrHw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 28, 2023

Certainly, Antony is showing gradual signs of improvement and why Ten Hag is right to trust him.

