Bayern Munich are in talks with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to extend contract



Bayern Munich are in talks with reported Manchester United target Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to extend his contract at the club.

Throughout the transfer window, the former Stoke City striker has been rumoured to be a target for Erik ten Hag.

It is clear that the manager wants to bring reinforcements in attack following the fitness issues to Anthony Martial.

Wout Weghorst has joined the club on a six month loan deal from Championship club Burnley.

It isn’t ruled out that Man United will be in the loan market once more to find another attacker.

Choupo-Moting’s contract is expiring at the end of the season with clubs around Europe already being able to start contract discussions with the striker.

He has been in fine form in recent seasons scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances this campaign.

According to Christian Falk through Caught Offside, Bayern are now in talks with the Cameroon international as they discuss a potential extension.

His agent, Roger Wittmann is trying to get a good deal for his client with two-years on the table instead of the one that is currently on offer.

Bayern also knows that he will be wanting more money in what could be the final big contract of his career.

The 33-year-old is currently earning €3.5m with add ons a year meaning that they will have to increase this figure.

Falk reports that United were linked with Choupo-Moting in the past and could be an option for him.

Bayern will need to progress with talks if they want to keep the striker who is in the form of his life in Germany.

The outlet concludes by mentioning that if a Premier League club could provide a much more lucrative deal, it could throw a spanner in the striker’s future.

