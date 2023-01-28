Casemiro masterminds Manchester United’s dominant FA Cup win against Reading



Manchester United eased past Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup to proceed to the next level of the competition.

United won by three goals to one.

A Casemiro brace and a third from Fred were enough to put the Red Devils beyond the reach of Paul Ince’s men.

United had 79% possession of the ball compared to Reading’s 21%.

Ten Hag’s stars registered 25 shots, with six being on target. Reading on the other hand had four shots, with two challenging David de Gea.

The 20-time English champions made 636 passes with a success rate of 88% to Reading’s 177 passes with a pass accuracy of 61%.

United’s undisputed man-of-the-match was Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder scored two superb goals in the space of five minutes to turn the game on its head and put his side in the driving seat.

Casemiro had an 82% pass accuracy in his role as the team’s deepest-lying midfielder.

The 30-year-old had 71 touches of the ball to his name.

As is the norm with Casemiro, he was an immovable object in the middle of the park, from where he shielded the back four.

He won an immense eight ground duels and won four tackles.

Casemiro also made three key passes that went a long way in advancing United’s attacking play.

The Brazil international completed 100% of his dribbles and capped off his wonderful showing with his two goals.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Reading: 82% pass accuracy

71 touches

8 ground duels won

4 tackles won

3 key passes

2/2 dribbles completed

2 goals Two beauties. 💫

Casemiro is now arguably United’s most important player and he showed why against Reading. That he contributes as much going forward as he does defensively is an extra advantage.

