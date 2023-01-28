Confirmed Man United XI vs Reading: Harry Maguire starts



Jadon Sancho is not in the Manchester United squad to play Reading in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford this evening.

Manager Erik ten Hag said at the pre-match press conference that Sancho could be involved, but that has proven not to be the case.

One man who is starting for the Red Devils is Casemiro, who many thought might have been rested against the Championship opposition.

Another is Harry Maguire, who replaces Lisandro Martinez. United are otherwise unchanged.

This means that the expected rotation has not taken place for United.

David de Gea is in goal despite Tom Heaton and Jack Butland having been hopeful of a cup run-out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia continue in defence alongside Maguire.

Christian Eriksen joins Casemiro in midfield, with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Bruno Fernandes supporting Wout Weghorst up front.

Lisandro joins Raphael Varane on the bench with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot both still unavailable. Brandon Williams is the other backup defender.

Kobbie Mainoo and Fred are the midfield reinforcements, with Scott McTominay absent.

Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho make up the rest of the bench.







