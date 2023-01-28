Erik ten Hag delighted with Manchester United dominance in FA Cup win over Reading

Erik ten Hag was delighted with Manchester United’s performance in their 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup.

United asserted their dominance from the very first minute and pinned Reading back into their own half.

Despite having creating goalscoring opportunities, the hosts couldn’t find the back of the net.

Casemiro’s wonderful goal opened the floor gates, after which the Red Devils demolished Reading.

A jubikant Ten Hag stated:

“We created a lot of chances, but we didn’t score and that was the only thing missing at half-time.”

” They were tight, but we still created a lot of chances. second half, we scored some great goals.”

“I think we played very well in the first hour.”

” It was a very good performance and we played the way I wanted, which was dominant and in the opposition half , with a good tempo and a lot of movement.”

“We want to win every game.”

” We have a squad and we have to plan as well but there is a big responsibility for the players to be ready, be fit. It is about recovery, sleep and football.”

Casemiro was one of United’s standout performers tonight.

The 30 year old scored a brace and helped control the midfield throughout the game.

Ten Hag was very happy with his performance.

“He [Casemiro] is really important with all his experience but he is such a smart player and intelligent. He knows the positions, how to deal with the ball and also he is creative as well and we are really happy with him.”

The United boss also praised Antony for his recent improvement.

“We are happy with his [Antony] improvement in this moment. There’s big potential in him and he has to develop it every day.”