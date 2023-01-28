Erik ten Hag drops a massive hint about Phil Jones’ Man United future



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that the future of Phil Jones is yet to be determined.

Ten Hag also shockingly revealed that Jones is yet to train since the Dutchman started his reign at Old Trafford.

The English defender has struggled for minutes in recent years and is now firmly at the bottom of the pecking order.

Jones missed the entire 2020-21 season. He made his first appearance for United in almost two years when he featured in a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in January 2020.

His other appearance for the Red Devils came against Liverpool in April when he was brought on as a substitute. United were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool on that occasion.

Since the 30-year-old signed his new contract in 2019, he has only started for the 20-time English champions 16 times and has only played 90 minutes on 12 instances.

Jones is rumoured to be on around £75,000-a-week.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters and refused to confirm that Jones would leave at the end of the season.

The United boss said, “There has not been a decision taken about that [whether he will leave], for the summer. The whole season he has been injured.”

“I can’t say [if Phil Jones will play again this season]. What I can say is he is not available for training and hasn’t been since the first day of training this season.”

“Then, the opportunity that you recovery quickly also goes.”

Logic dictates that Jones will be allowed to leave the club where he has plied his tried since joining under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011. In total, the defender has made 229 appearances for United.







