Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin moves to Western Sydney Wanderers

Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has signed for Australian A-League side, Western Sydney Wanderers.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Schneiderlin has joined on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will be tasked with aiding the Wanderers’ title push, with them currently sitting in third in the A-League ladder.

Schneiderlin, who is currently registered for French side Nice, hasn’t played a competitive game since last July.

The midfielder expressed his excitement for the move in a statement, yesterday.

“I am very excited to be here in Western Sydney with the Wanderers and I’m looking forward to starting my journey at the club. I have heard lots of good things about the Wanderers and I’m really ready to get started,” he said.

Schneiderlin had signed for United back in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £24 million, from Southampton.

He went on to play 47 times for United, during his two-year stay in Manchester.

The Frenchman never really got going at Old Trafford and was sold to Everton by Jose Mourinho in 2017, ending a rather forgettable stay at the club.

Schneiderlin’s career since leaving United has also been very disappointing. After failing to pull up any trees in Merseyside, he moved to Nice in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder isn’t alone in failing to reach the heights expected of him at United, with the club not boasting a great record in terms of successful transfers over the last decade.

Schneiderlin will be hoping to revive his career Down Under and help the Wanderers with their charge for a second A-League title.



