Harry Maguire “the rock at the back” as Manchester United thrash Reading



Manchester United put three goals past Reading to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

In what was a dominant 90-minute showing from the Red Devils, all three goals came in the second half.

Casemiro opened the score in the 54th minute with a beautifully-chipped effort after a sublime assist from Antony.

Four minutes later, Casemiro was on the score sheet again, this time with a powerfully-driven shot from the outside of the box.

Fred ensured United’s win was secure with a flicked goal in the 66th minute.

While United’s Brazilian trio will get all the plaudits for their contributions, a player whose efforts will not go unappreciated is Harry Maguire.

Maguire started alongside Victor Lindelof with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane rested.

The Englishman had a 90% pass accuracy over the course of the 90 minutes.

Maguire registered 90 touches of the ball.

He also completed 71 passes, in what was a good all-round display from him.

One aspect of Maguire’s game that stood out against Reading was his diagonals from deep to find Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Antony.

The 29-year-old successfully pinged the ball six times to his teammates.

Maguire made four crucial clearances and won 100% of his aerial duels in what was a supreme show of his dominance in the air.

The United skipper won two tackles and made as many interceptions.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Reading: 90% pass accuracy

90 touches

71 passes completed

6 long balls completed

4 clearances

3/3 aerial duels won

2 tackles won

2 interceptions Played the ball well from deep. 💥 pic.twitter.com/sJThZWfW4k — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 28, 2023

Maguire certainly did well on his return to the starting XI after missing out against Nottingham Forest due to suspension. It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag keeps him in the team going forward.

