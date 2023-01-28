Harry Maguire worried about Manchester United future after Reading victory

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire revealed his thoughts on his lack of playing time.

He started along side Victor Lindelof in United’s 3-1 win over Reading in the Fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils dominated from the get go.

Erik ten Hag went with a strong team and was determined to avoid any slips in the earlier stages of the competition.

Casemiro produced another sensational performance, scoring twice.

Maguire was asked about the Brazilian in his post match interview.

“He’s done what he was brought in to do, He’s a phenomenal player. You don’t win what he’s won without being a top player.”

“He’s [Casemiro] improved the team, the morale and the performance.”

▪ Casemiro's impact at Man Utd

▪ Evaluating his own performance

▪ Taking chances as they come 🎙 @gabrielclarke05 spoke to @ManUtd captain Harry Maguire after their win over Reading#ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6ImjMxoKGv — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 28, 2023

He then went on to drop a few hints regarding his future plans at United.

“I’ve looked after myself. It was two and a half weeks since my last start. I’ve been working hard in training. When I get the opportunity, I need to take it. I’m ready when my chance comes.”

“I’m 29, and I haven’t really been in this position in my career. I don’t want to get used to it, but it’s part and parcel of football.”

Maguire has not been Ten Hag’s first choice centre back and will need to work hard to get back into the team.