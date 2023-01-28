Manchester United could take advantage of Juventus situation and move for Federico Chiesa next summer



Manchester United have progressed a lot this season under Erik ten Hag with the club still competing on all four fronts.

Talks of a title charge flickered after some impressive results but a couple of poor performances meant those have fizzled out with many pointing out the lack of squad depth as a major reason.

The Dutch manager knows the importance of recruiting well next season if the club are to take the next step in their evolution.

United monitoring Juventus situation

The Red Devils are monitoring with interest the situation surrounding Juventus after their 15-point penalty for orchestrating a transfer scam over three seasons.

The Turin-based club are in danger of missing out on Champions League football and that could dent the club’s financial prospects and their ability to attract top talent and hold on to their big stars.

Already, rumours have been rife that Dusan Vlahovic is among Ten Hag’s targets and now, Federico Chiesa’s name has also entered the fray.

It has been a difficult period recently for the Italy international with Chiesa recently recovering from an ACL injury that he had picked up last year.

But the 25-year-old recently finally opened his account for the season, by scoring against Monza in the Coppa Italia. And that has sprung the rumour mill into action.

“The winger seems to have finally returned to his level (ask Monza ), and in view of next summer there could be the onslaught of Manchester United,” a report from Calcio Mercato said.

Chiesa could solve United’s right-wing problems

The report also states that Ten Hag is hell-bent on taking United back to the top and they will not be scared off with his price tag of €100million.

“The ‘Red Devils’ are returning to the top of the Premier League with ten Hag and, among their next targets, the former Fiorentina player cannot be excluded. About 100 million euros could end up on the plate, Juve has already been warned.”

The Italian has also been linked with a move to Liverpool with Mohamed Salah’s future still uncertain.

Right wing is one position where United are short of options at the moment and Chiesa could definitely solve that issue. He has been a long-term United target ever since his days at Fiorentina.



