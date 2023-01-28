Manchester United officials make private Jim Ratcliffe admission as sale process intensifies



Manchester United club chiefs are worried that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no intention of meeting their high valuation to sell the club.

Recently, the Ineos billionaire publicly declared through a spokesperson that he will be involved in the bidding process to purchase United.

Ratcliffe’s announcement was met with mixed reactions. They are those who are supportive of the move while others have shared their reservations.

Gary Neville already threw his weight behind Ratcliffe. Greenpeace, an environmentalist organization, issued a statement urging United not to consider Ratcliffe’s bids.

Greenpeace argued that Ineos’ role in destroying the environment should not be ignored.

According to The Mail, club officials at United are also wary of Ratcliffe’s intentions.

The Mail relays, “Manchester United officials have been privately scathing about Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to bid for the club.”

“They are convinced the INEOS owner has no intention of meeting the Glazer family’s demand for offers in excess of £6 billion.”

“United are convinced the company’s main concern is securing positive publicity.”

Ratcliffe is the only party that has come forward to confirm his interest in taking over the reins at United, a club he has supported since his boyhood days.

Interest is however expected from other parts of the world including the USA, the Middle East and Asia. Several reports have warned about ruling out the involvement of a sovereign wealth fund.

The prospect of owning United appeals to the world’s most affluent individuals and corporations, who are attracted to the club’s commercial value drawn from its massive worldwide fanbase.







