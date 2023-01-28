Manchester United Women recognised for their January performances

Manchester United Women have had a very successful January which has seen them return to the top of the WSL table at the halfway stage.

As a result, they are nominated for a number of awards.

Marc Skinner is once again nominated for the Barclays WSL Manager of the Month award after scooping up the prize in October and December.

Two current Reds, Ona Batlle and Hayley Ladd are nominated for Player of the Month.

United won both of their WSL games, beating Liverpool 6-0 at home before Rachel Williams scored a late winner against Reading on the road.

Batlle registered two assists in the two games she played whilst Ladd scored one goal and one assist.

They are nominated alongside Kirsty Hanson who is on loan to Aston Villa from United.

She scored one goal and registered two assists for Villa, where she is thriving alongside former Red Lucy Staniforth.

Also up for an award is Williams 87th minute winner against Reading which is nominated for goal of the month.

Williams came off the bench in the 84th minute to help her side bring all three points back to Manchester.

She brought a calmness to the squad as she picked up the ball and made a run down the left before cutting inside and faking her shot as she tried to make space to unleash her strike which found the top corner.

Fans can vote on the website here.







