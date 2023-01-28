Paul Ince heaps praise on ruthless Erik ten Hag after Reading crash out of the FA Cup



Reading boss Paul Ince has lauded Erik ten Hag for the way he set up Manchester United and went about beating his side in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United beat Paul Ince’s men by three goals to one.

All of the Red Devils’ goals were scored in the second half and came through a double from Casemiro and one from Fred.

Ince spoke to the press after the game and revealed that if the game was played a year ago, his team’s confidence levels would have been very different.

Ince attributed United’s turnaround to Ten Hag and the job he has done since taking over in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Reading manager said, “No disrespect, but if we have played Manchester United a year ago, we would have felt we could beat them. Under Ten Hag, he has lifted the whole club.”

“The last two or three years have been tough for the fans, and it looks to me like they are starting to bridge that gap.”

🚨🇳🇱 Paul Ince: "No disrespect, but if we have played #mufc a year ago, we would have felt we could beat them. Under Ten Hag, he has lifted the whole club. The last two or three years have been tough for the fans, and it looks to me like they are starting to bridge that gap." — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 28, 2023

The former United star admitted that Ten Hag’s ruthless team selection took him by surprise.

The Dutchman fielded a strong team – an indication that he is not taking any chances in the cups.

Ince added, “You spend the week thinking ‘is he going to play? Or is he going to play?’ then you see the Manchester United team sheet and you think ‘Jesus, he’s going full throttle here.”

✅ Paul Ince: "You spend the week thinking ‘is he going to play? Or is he going to play?’ then you see the #mufc team sheet and you think ‘Jesus, he’s going full throttle here'." 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 28, 2023

As per Ince, that Ten Hag chose to start his best players is evidence that the United boss respects Reading, its players and the coaching staff.

🚨 Paul Ince: "When you come to Old Trafford you want to play against the best players. The fact Ten Hag played his best XI shows the respect he has for me, the club and the players." @BBCSport — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 28, 2023

Ten Hag is likely to rest some of his stars who started against Reading when United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday for the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash.

