Player Ratings: Manchester United u21s 2-1 Blackburn Rovers u21s



Manchester United u21s continued their rich run of form picking up their fourth win in a row with a convincing victory at home to Blackburn Rovers. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Nathan Bishop – 7 – Wasn’t tested much but was good with the ball at his feet outside of one moment.

Marc Jurado – 7.5 – Played a number of good through passes into the channel and was strong defensively, especially in the second half when Blackburn threatened more. But he was always up to the task.

Sonny Aljofree – 7 – A solid display at the back and good on the ball.

Bjorn Hardley – 7 – Worked the ball out of the back well and mopped up the few instances of danger with ease.

Sam Murray – 7.5 – A calm and composed performance on the ball and defensively, he kept it simple for the most part but did deliver a few good crosses.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – Made some nice forward passes including an assist for the first goal and was key in maintaining control of possession throughout the match, but did have a few sloppy passes and could have done better to clear the ball before Blackburn’s goal.

Dan Gore – 8 – A constant danger with his charging runs through midfield and intricate passing around the box including supplying Emeran for the winner and as usual was a terrier out of possession as well.

Omari Forson – 8 – A goal to his name and easily could have had more, hitting the crossbar and forcing a couple of top tier saves. Came inside and linked up play and was almost unstoppable cutting onto his left boot.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 7.5 – A skilful performance, the Norwegian created a lot of openings with his dribbling and clever passing in tight areas but often times tried to be too cute in the box instead of going for the killer finish.

Noam Emeran – 8 – A danger on the wing with his pace he constantly attacked the box and scored a fantastic goal for the winner.

Joe Hugill – 7.5 – A strong performance despite not getting on the scoresheet, he tied the attack together with good hold up play and threatened with a few half chances.

Substitutes

Toby Collyer – N/A – Didn’t have much time to make an impact but provided some energy late in the match.

Mateo Mejia – N/A – Made a few good runs down the left wing in the final minutes.







