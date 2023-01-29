Erik ten Hag finally reacts to a brilliant video of him at 13 years interacting with Johan Cruyff



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reacted to a clip of him at 13 years of age where he was interacting with the legendary Johan Cruyff.

In the video, a young Ten Hag was challenged by Cryuff regarding how a manager handles his players.

Even at such a young age, Ten Hag gave a mature response. He said that a football coach should be able to make the distinction between an experienced player and a youngster.

In the video, Ten Hag says that a coach must exercise restraint when speaking to a youth player so as not to break him.

When it comes to a more senior star, it’s important that a coach put his point across and makes it stick.

Even at 13, it was clear Ten Hag had an acumen for man management. This is an aspect of his coaching that has helped spur his success at Old Trafford so far.

The United boss was shown the clip after his side’s 3-1 win against Reading. He said, “Long time ago. It’s great, I think Johan Cruyff had such an impact on football like Pele, Beckenbauer and Maradona.”

“It’s my character, obviously, it’s who I am. I think I was brave and I wanted to be a good football player, I wanted to learn and when you have a moment with Johan Cruyff, you take that moment.”

“He [Johan Cruyff] was a big inspiration on how you have to play football. Johan Cruyff was not only about winning games – obviously, he was a great winner but also in a certain way; adventure, an attacking way and always with creative solutions.”

Ten Hag’s admiration for Cruyff is well documented.

He was recently asked about which player he would have liked to coach and to no one’s surprise, he named the Dutch great.

Ten Hag is doing an incredible job at United and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

