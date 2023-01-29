Erik ten Hag provides Christian Eriksen injury update



Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Christian Eriksen’s fitness.

The Danish midfielder was taken off around the 57th minute mark against Reading in the FA Cup yesterday evening.

Eriksen has become an intrinsic part to Manchester United’s midfield, already featuring 31 times across all competitions under Ten Hag since he signed as a free agent in July. The only fixture he has not been involved in so far was against Newcastle United in October.

Prior to his substitution, Eriksen was on the receiving end of a horrendous challenge by Andy Carroll.

Neither the referee nor VAR saw fit to penalise Carroll’s mixed martial arts-esque scissoring attack on Eriksen’s legs.

🚨🇩🇰 The tackle that injured Eriksen last night, no card was given. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mO5TxfqpfY — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 29, 2023

Carroll was later sent off after receiving a second booking for a late slide tackle on Casemiro.

After the match, a fan captured video footage of Eriksen leaving Old Trafford on crutches, as reported by The Peoples Person.

Aside from his cardiac arrest in 2021 which kept him out of the game for almost one year, Eriksen’s most recent injury was an abdominal strain in 2018.

Ten Hag spoke to the press about the 30-year-old’s physical state following his premature substitution. The Dutchman said:

“It is always difficult to say so short after the game finished, but it is an ankle injury, and we have to see what is the diagnosis.”

Although undefined as of yet, if the injury is more serious than mere impact United can expect to lose Eriksen for at least three weeks.

Mid-low grade ankle sprains take three – five weeks to heal, whilst moderate sprains can take up to six weeks to properly mend, according to Healthline. A severe ankle injury can see someone in the recovery room for three – six months.

The other options in midfield are noticeably underwhelming outside of Eriksen and Casemiro with Ten Hag having to choose from Fred or Scott McTominay. 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has also been drafted into the first team picture recently.

United next face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in the second leg of the semi-final (first leg: 3 – 0).

