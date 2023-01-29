“I’m enjoying like a 15-year-old kid”: Casemiro gives a glowing verdict of his experience at Man United



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reiterated his love for the club and declared how much he enjoys sporting the United badge.

Casemiro spoke to the Manchester Evening News after his heroics in the FA Cup against Everton.

The Brazilian scored two sublime goals in the space of a few minutes to help the Red Devils proceed to the next round.

Casemiro told MEN, “Everyone here has been lovely with me and since the first day I feel at home here. I appreciate all the effort that the club has done to bring me here, John (Murtough) included.”

“I’m very comfortable at Manchester United, extremely happy to be here and enjoying every moment like a 15-year-old kid! But the most important is to see the team growing.”

“I’m grateful for the compliments I’ve been receiving, but the key to all of that is: I’m really enjoying myself here. I’m very happy and I do feel at home. So I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and the board. I can only be grateful.”

Casemiro urged fans to continue supporting the team and to exercise patience as Erik ten Hag works to restore the club to its former glory.

The 30-year-old said that everyone is steadily improving and that opponents clearly respect United. As per Casemiro, the manager is the right man for the job and will not falter in his attempts to bring titles back to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international stated that the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are slightly ahead in terms of their development because their respective managers have had time to put their ideas across.

Ten Hag must be afforded the same luxury. The secret is to keep progressing and making positive steps.

The former Real Madrid man confirmed the reasoning behind his move to United – he wanted a different challenge and to test himself in a new environment that would allow him to thrive professionally.

Casemiro remarked that he wants to make history at United and cement his place in a long line of greats to feature for the 20-time English champions.

