Inter Milan could make late move for Victor Lindelof



Inter have shortlisted Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf as a transfer to pursue in the closing days of the window.

Lindelöf, 28, has emerged as a candidate for Inter due to Milan Škriniar’s unconfirmed destination post-January.

The Serbian centre-back, who has signed a pre-contract with Paris Saint-Germain, could either see out the remainder of his deal with Inter (six months) or leave immediately should the Ligue 1 leaders decide to pay €15-€20 million before January 31st.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Lindelöf is an option for Inter should Škriniar depart in the coming days.

United want the Sweden international to stay at the club, however, with Ten Hag viewing him as second choice right-sided centre-back to Raphaël Varane.

Another top-of-tier-1 journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has reported that Inter would seek a loan deal rather than outright purchase.

This aspect of the proposed transfer would also deter United from agreeing to let Lindelöf go.

Atletico Madrid had enquired about Lindelöf prior to the winter transfer window opening, with the verdict being that Ten Hag would not sanction the move.

Despite this, his name has cropped up in conversations amongst the Inter hierarchy, as Di Marzio confirms.

The Milan-based club currently see themselves in a similar situation to United with overwhelming debt and a precarious ownership.

The 28-year-old has made fifteen appearances for United across all competitions this season.

With his contract expiring in June 2024 and Ten Hag being in favour of him staying and deputising for Raphael Varane, it is unsurprising that United would reject a late loan offer from Inter.

