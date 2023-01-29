Manchester United remain in contact with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries



Manchester United are still in contact with Denzel Dumfries’ representatives, according to reports in Italy.

The Inter Milan right wing-back has been subject to a seemingly agent-pushed saga this January.

Alongside United’s name has been Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in various reports during the transfer window.

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the €30 million acquisition of Malo Gusto from Lyon, whilst Tottenham are closing in on their prime target Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. United, meanwhile, are effectively unable to sign anyone permanently until new ownership takes over.

With such, it is doubtful that any of these clubs entered into concrete negotiations with Inter or Rafaela Pimenta, Dumfries’ agent.

Daniel Longo of Calciomercato.com, however, continues to link United with Dumfries, now suggesting that a summer move is on the cards.

Longo reported:

“The next could be Denzel Dumfries’ last 6 months in the Nerazurri shirt.

“Contacts with Manchester United are still alive.”

Inter have allegedly placed a €50m price tag on the 26-year-old, but would likely accept in the region of €40m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

With Diogo Dalot being one United’s most impressive and consistent performers prior to the World Cup, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s recent resurgence in the team, and Ethan Laird’s stellar form on loan at Queen’s Park Rangers in the Championship, the necessity for United to purchase a new high-profile right-back is decreasing.

As United’s transfer strategy has primarily revolved around Ten Hag’s links to the Netherlands, it would not be impossible to see Dumfries’ name on a shortlist.

Whether that shortlist is from six months ago or on an active one is unknown.

As the reports have consistently arisen from Italy, however, it is more likely that United’s supposed chase of Dumfries has been led into the newspapers by his agency or club due to there being a lack of firm suitors.

Pimenta is said to be discussing moves to Newcastle United or Bayern Munich on behalf of her client as well as the aforementioned clubs.

