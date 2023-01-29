Serious Ousmane Dembele injury hands Man United major boost ahead of Barcelona clash



Spanish giants Barcelona have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Europa League clash against Manchester United, with Ousmane Dembele now a major doubt for the affair.

United will travel to Spain to face Barcelona on February 16th before the second leg at Old Trafford just seven days later.

Barcelona currently sit top of the La Liga table and are enjoying a good spell in their domestic league.

The involvement of Dembele against the Red Devils is however not guaranteed. The winger went off injured in the Blaugrana’s 1-0 win against Girona.

Barca clinched all three points, but their supporters will be waiting with bated breath to find out the full extent of Dembele’s injury.

Helena Condis reports, “Ousmane Dembélé could be out for three weeks.”

“He is now a doubt for Barcelona’s first leg Europa League tie against #mufc on February 16.”

👉Dembélé podría estar unas 3 semanas de baja. Es duda para la ida de la Europa League: 16 de febrero contra el Manchester United. Es la sensación tras las primeras exploraciones en el vestuario en Girona. @tjcope @partidazocope — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) January 28, 2023

A video that has surfaced on social media shows the Frenchman limping and clearly in pain.

Barcelona are said to be not too confident about having the lethal attacker who has struck a formidable partnership with Robert Lewandowski anytime soon.

It is thought that there is a high likelihood that the 25-year-old could be sidelined for longer than the estimated three weeks.

His injury is serious and Barca should consider themselves “very lucky” if he makes a return within that time.

🚨🚨| If Ousmane Dembélé is out for 2-3 weeks, it will be considered a ‘very lucky’ & ‘too optimistic’ forecast. His injury is not good.@fansjavimiguel [🎖️] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 28, 2023

Barcelona boss Xavi confirmed as much after the Girona game.

Xavi remarked, “We will know more about Dembélé tomorrow, but I think he is injured.”

🚨🚨🎙️| Xavi: “We will know more about Dembélé tomorrow, but I think he is injured.” — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 28, 2023

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious and Dembele can return to playing his football.

