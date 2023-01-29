The four Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo has invited to Saudi Arabia after his dramatic exit



Cristiano Ronaldo has invited a few of his former Manchester United teammates to Saudi Arabia to watch him play for Al-Nassr.

Due to Ronaldo’s bitter exit from Old Trafford, he did not get to say a proper goodbye to his former colleagues.

Fresh off his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, he immediately joined up with the Portugal national team for the World Cup.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo has reached out to Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire to visit him in Portugal or even Saudi Arabia.

The Sun reports, “Ronaldo, 37, is currently having a luxury home built on the outskirts of Lisbon and has texted some of his pals at United about getting together over the summer.”

“He has also asked if they would be interested in watching him play for his new club in the Middle East if schedules allow it.”

The Sun relays that an Old Trafford insider disclosed, “He recently left the player WhatsApp groups but promised to keep in touch with a few and has invited them to his new place in Lisbon and to Saudi to watch him play.”

As per the insider, Ronaldo did not leave a bitter taste in the mouth of all the players and there are a number who still hold him in high regard.

Like Ronaldo, they are keen on a proper farewell.

The 37-year-old shipped his fleet of luxury cars back to Portugal.

It’s understood that personnel at Carrington were hopeful that Ronaldo would raffle off one of his vehicles in the same way that Sergio Aguero did when he left Manchester City.

Aguero gave the Etihad staff a raffle ticket for his Range Rover, which was eventually won by a kitman.

