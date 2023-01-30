Bruno Fernandes celebrates three year anniversary as Manchester United player

Over the last decade, Manchester United’s transfer activity has left a lot to be desired.

A raft of high profile names have strolled through the doors at Old Trafford, with many failing to live up to the billing.

Alexis Sanchez, Radamel Falcao, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria are examples of big names that have come and gone, leaving behind very little fond memories.

However, three years ago today, United did get one right – Bruno Fernandes.

#mufc signed Bruno Fernandes #OnThisDay in 2020. 156 games

56 goals

The Portuguese midfielder signed from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £47 million.

Since then, Bruno has established himself as United’s ‘go to guy’.

His impact was immediate as he picked up the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at the end of the 2020 season – an impressive feat considering he had signed midway through the campaign.

The following season, Bruno played a key role in helping United reach the final of the Europa League, which despite ending in defeat to Villarreal, remains United’s last appearance in a major final.

His second full campaign was one to forget for the whole club, with United finishing sixth in the Premier League after a desperate season which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the man who brought Fernandes to Old Trafford, sacked.

The introduction of Erik ten Hag this season has breathed new life into the club, and Fernandes. Bruno has rediscovered his form, captaining the side for the majority of the season.

Fernandes has now racked up 155 appearances for United, scoring 56 goals and providing 46 assists – the only thing missing is a trophy.

This is something he will be desperate to put right come the end of this campaign with United favourites to lift the Carabao Cup and still very much involved in the FA Cup and Europa League.

A Premier League crown might be too much to ask this season but no doubt Bruno will be a driving force in United’s charge back to the top of English football in the coming years.