Crystal Palace plan to raid Manchester United next summer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Apart from a disappointing draw at the hands of Crystal Palace and a defeat at the hands of league leaders Arsenal, Manchester United have been on a roll post the World Cup.

It had briefly reignited talks of a title charge which speaks volumes of the job done by new manager Erik ten Hag.

Apart from on-field excellence, the Dutchman has also managed to bring out the best from previously under-performing stars like Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.

AWB’s resurgence

Another player whose fortunes have changed post the World Cup is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The full-back looked destined to leave the club in January after garnering only four minutes of action before the Qatar showpiece.

The manager had even indicated that the former Crystal Palace defender was surplus to requirements after revealing that he needed backup in that position due to the over-reliance on Dalot.

Quite a few clubs like former outfit Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were all interested in acquiring the defender’s services.

But after the Portuguese suffered an injury during international duty, Wan-Bissaka has grabbed his chance with both hands, putting in impressive displays against the likes of Manchester City and Palace.

He is unlikely to leave in January following his resurgence and now Palace are resigned to the fact that they cannot approach the United star before next summer.

Palace will come back for AWB next summer

According to The Sun, The Eagles are considering biding their time for now before pouncing for Wan-Bissaka in the summer.

“Crystal Palace will wait for targets Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka — even if it means being patient until the summer.

“The Eagles have been quiet in this window with limited funds,” the report added.

Palace are of the opinion that Ten Hag will recruit another full-back in the summer which will likely squeeze out Wan-Bissaka and then they can make their move.

Unfortunately, if the full-back keeps producing in the same vein, Patrick Vieira’s side may once again find themselves priced out of a move.



