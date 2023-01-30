Fabrizio Romano addresses Man United’s links to Ryan Gravenberch as midfield situation worsens



It’s highly unlikely that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will join Manchester United before the transfer window shuts tomorrow.

Gravenberch is very unsettled at the Allianz Arena. He’s barely played for the Bavarian outfit.

For Munich, Gravenberch has only played 247 minutes in the Champions League. In the Bundesliga, the Dutchman has only featured for 240 minutes.

He is yet to start a game for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Yesterday, a report emerged which relayed that the player was upset after not starting against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He was informed by the club that he would start but this did not materialize. Gravenberch is said to have been left “disappointed.”

His situation in Germany led to the 20-year-old being touted for an Old Trafford reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, at least on a loan basis.

Ten Hag is more than familiar with Gravenberch, a player he helped develop during his time at Ajax. United tried to sign him last summer but Gravenberch preferred Bayern Munich.

Christian Eriksen’s injury has only added to the noise that Gravenberch could be an option for the Red Devils.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gravenberch is still regarded as an important player at Bayern Munich and they are counting on him both presently and for the future.

Romano reports, “Bayern Munich want to keep Ryan Gravenberch.”

“There was a bit of disappointment on the player’s side, after being told he’d start, but remained on the bench in a recent game.”

“An exit [for Gravenberch] is not imminent.”

Following Romano’s confirmation, United will now have to look elsewhere.

