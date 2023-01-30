Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United’s Anthony Elanga decision as transfer deadline day looms



Manchester United will not let Anthony Elanga leave the club on loan this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes.

Throughout the current transfer window, Elanga has been linked with a loan exit to a number of clubs.

Borussia Dortmund, and PSV Eindhoven all expressed interest in the Swede. Erik ten Hag blocked Elanga’s move to Everton due to concerns that he would be affected by the toxic environment at Goodison Park.

Yesterday, it was reported that up to 10 clubs are keen on Elanga and would be open to prying him from United’s hands.

A definitive decision on where Elanga would spend the rest of the season was supposed to be made today or tomorrow.

According to Romano, club chiefs have elected to keep the academy graduate at least until the end of the season.

Romano says, “At this moment, Manchester United aren’t planning on loaning out Anthony Elanga.”

“Dortmund is his preferred choice though, out of the 10 proposals.”

“Agents are waiting on the green light.”

United’s reluctance to let the 20-year-old could be drawn from the team’s lightness in attack.

The Red Devils’ squad is currently stripped to the bare bones and the situation has been made more desperate by Christian Eriksen’s injury.

With many games coming up and the Red Devils still battling on four fronts, Ten Hag needs all the bodies he can get. Despite Elanga not being a guaranteed starter, he represents an alternative or an option for the manager.

That he can play across all three positions in the forward line is an added advantage.

