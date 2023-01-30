Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United’s stance as Euro rivals express interest in Victor Lindelof



Manchester United have no intention of letting Victor Lindelof depart before the January transfer window shuts down on Tuesday.

United’s stance comes as rival clubs circle around the Swede.

The Peoples Person indicated earlier today that Inter Milan are keen on Lindelof and view him as a potential replacement for the departing Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar, whose contract at the San Siro is running out, has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain over a summer move.

Simon Inzaghi believes Lindelof can slot straight into Inter’s defensive department.

Alongside the Serie A giants, Atletico Madrid also have the United man on their list of options to bolster their defensive ranks.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United have already been approached by both Inter and Atletico Madrid.

However, both their approaches have been rebuffed.

Romano says, “Manchester United have decided not to accept any loan or permanent deal bid for Victor Lindelof.”

“He’s staying and Ten Hag counts on him.”

“Inter approached United for Lindelof in the last few days — Atlético Madrid also asked for him weeks ago.”

Manchester United have decided not to accept any loan or permanent deal bid for Victor Lindelof. He’s staying, ten Hag counts on him. 🚨⛔️ #MUFC Inter approached United for Lindelof in the last few days — Atlético Madrid has also asked for him weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/7Jy4HamKCn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Lindelof staying at Old Trafford is good news for United fans. The importance of the 28-year-old is not lost on the Old Trafford faithful.

Lindelof has started in United’s last two cup games against Nottingham Forest and more recently, Reading.

Against Forest, Lindelof partnered Lisandro Martinez. In the Reading win, he played alongside Harry Maguire.

Lindelof was brilliant in both games and proved that he is someone that can be relied upon. As United head into a busy fixture schedule, his services will be needed.



