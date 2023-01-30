Fabrizio Romano: Man United “have been informed” about Youri Tielemans’ situation



Manchester United are among a number of clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Youri Tielemans before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Other clubs that have been made aware of the Leicester City midfielder’s situation are Arsenal and Liverpool.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals, “Manchester United, along with other clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool have been informed of Youri Tielemans’ situation.”

“Leicester will want a big fee [for Tielemans] this month.”

This is not the first time Tielemans has been linked to an Old Trafford switch. During the summer a transfer was on the cards.

Arsenal however was the Belgian’s preferred destination although this did not come to pass.

Tielemans has more than made it clear that he will not sign a new contract with the Foxes.

Unless Leicester sell him between today and tomorrow, they will lose him on a free at the end of the season – an unthinkable situation for a club of Leicester’s standing.

Arsenal, Liverpool and United all require the services of a midfielder that possesses the quality of Tielemans.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster his midfield alternatives and refresh a stale department in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta wants another body to come in and help in his side’s efforts to win the Premier League title. The Gunners have failed in their attempts to sign Brighton’s Moses Caicedo and may turn to Tielemans.

United are now extremely short after Christian Eriksen’s injury against Reading in the FA Cup. Ten Hag has been left with Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro and Scott McTominay as his only other senior midfield alternatives.

However, Romano’s confirmation that Leicester still want a big fee is a hindrance for the Red Devils.

