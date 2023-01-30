Fabrizio Romano: New Man United contract is in the offing for Facundo Pellistri



Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Facundo Pellistri will be offered a new contract with Manchester United.

Romano told United Stand, “He [Pellistri] is doing very well in training. Erik ten hag and the coaching staff are really happy with him.”

He continued, “I am told that there is the possibility that they will discuss a new contract.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/UnitedStandMUFC/status/1620057602242809858?s=20

Pellistri joined United in October 2020 under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In January 2021 he went on loan to Alaves. He returned to the Reds for pre-season before going back to Alaves for the 21/22 season.

The Uruguayan international finally made his professional debut for Manchester United on January 10th this year in Manchester United’s victory over Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds won 3-0 and he impressed coming on as a substitute and creating chances, assisting United’s second goal, which Rashford scored.

He was also a part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad and the 21 year old put in some promising performances that drew the attention of Ten Hag.

Previously it was reported that a number of clubs were interested in acquiring Pellistri on loan.

His agent teased that a number of clubs around Europe had enquired about his client’s availability, including Bologna and Valencia.

However, it appears the winger isn’t going anywhere as Ten Hag has plans for him at Old Trafford.

