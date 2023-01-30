Fabrizio Romano says there is “absolutely nothing going on” at Man United regarding midfield recruitment



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United are not currently in talks with any club over a midfielder before tomorrow’s transfer window closes.

Manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear on a number of occasions that he is still hoping to bring in another player before the window closes, but with the clock ticking, it is looking less and less likely that he will get his wish.

Christian Eriksen was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the FA Cup clash with Reading on Saturday and if the injury proves to be serious his absence could leave United desperately short of midfield options.

However, Romano remarked that there is “absolutely nothing going on with any midfielder.”

“ABSOLUTELY NOTHING ONGOING WITH ANY MIDFIELDER!” 🙃@FabrizioRomano says while a midfielder is the most likely addition in the next day, there’s no ongoing talks with anyone at at the moment. If they don’t make a signing, will #mufc regret it? 👇 pic.twitter.com/r4p7d4yo8m — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 30, 2023

The Italian journalist did however concede that the club could make a last-minute move.

“For Chelsea, by 5pm [last year] they were not in talks with Zakaria. At 7pm, it was a done deal… At the moment, nothing is advanced,” he hedged.

United fans will be angry that especially given the Eriksen situation, nothing is being done.

The club’s owners, the Glazers, are using the excuse that the club is up for sale to close down any chance of signings.

But Liverpool are also up for sale yet have signed United target Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The Merseysiders are out of the FA Cup and League Cup and far adrift of the Champions League places in the Premier League, yet have strengthened.

United are still fighting on all four fronts and yet Ten Hag would appear to be getting no support from the board.