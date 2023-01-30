Harry Maguire to Inter Milan on loan could happen before Tuesday’s deadline

Manchester United have been making considerable progress under new manager Erik ten Hag, bravely battling away on four different fronts, hoping to end more than a half-decade long spell without any silverware.

The Red Devils are unlikely to have any incomings before the Tuesday deadline, with the Glazers reluctant to loosen the purse strings as a future sale beckons this summer.

There are however a number of players who have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, ahead of the window slamming shut.

One such man, possibly on the verge of an exit, is captain Harry Maguire.

The English centre back has found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag, having started just three games for United since returning from the World Cup.

This has led to a number of enquiries for the 29-year-old, but Erik ten Hag has maintained he wants Maguire to stay and fight for his place.

The Dutchman told ITV: ‘I already said yesterday [in the pre-match press conference] he was ill when he returned from the World Cup, otherwise, he should have played a couple of games. But you have to play to get back into the rhythm.

‘He did already play some games, but I think this is a good game for him to return in, especially when you see the height of the opponent. He had some chances. But every player has to pick their chances.

‘He is training very well, training very dominant. And that is what I want to see from him. He is a leader and captain and I have big expectations of him.

‘[But] it’s not just about Harry. As a team, we want to achieve, we want to achieve a result this season. We need a squad. So every player has to make a performance, has to give the best he has.’

In the wake of Milan Skriniar’s recently announced move to PSG, Daily Mail reports that Italian giants, Inter Milan, have supposedly marked the United skipper out as a like-for-like replacement for the Slovakian International.

Inter do not have the finances to make any permanent deal at the moment, but a loan move could happen, if Maguire pushes hard enough for it, hoping to emulate another United old boy, Chris Smalling, by moving to Italy and resurrecting his career.

The Nerazzurri had previously sought the services of Maguire’s long term partner at CB, Victor Lindelof, but United were quick to rebuff their advances.

It will be interesting to see whether they can halt another CB in his prime from moving to the Italian shores.