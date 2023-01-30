Manchester United complete signing of Welsh U-17s teenage sensation Gabriele Biancheri- David Ornstein

On the 30th of October, 1937, Manchester United lined up against Fulham at Craven Cottage, on a night that would forever go down in history.

In that side were the duo of Tom Manley and Jack Wassall, two academy players whose names have entered United folklore.

Since that fateful day, 86 years ago, the Red Devils have continued their proud tradition of fielding a homegrown player in every matchday squad, league, cup, or otherwise.

It is this legacy of youth that would form the pillars of future successes of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Babes and the Fledglings dominated the game for decades at a stretch, winning multiple major honours, gathering envious glances from the rest of Europe.

United have continued to rely heavily upon the young lads from Carrington, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and recently, Kobiee Mainoo all playing a major part in proceedings this term.

Now, United have added another fresh face to their youth, that is according to transfer-guru David Ornstein, who wrote in his transfer column for the Athletic, that the Red Devils have completed a deal for Cardiff City’s striking sensation, Gabriele Biancheri.

The 16-year-old has initially put pen to paper on a scholar contract, and will sign a long-term pro-contract when he turns 17 in September.

The Welsh U-17 international, who also qualifies to represent England and Italy, completed his medical over the weekend, and will finalise his transition before Tuesday’s deadline.

United have held a long standing interest in Biancheri, who was also being chased by a whole host of other top sides.

The youngster made his debut for Cardiff U-18’s last year, aged just 15, and was soon promoted to the U-21s, where he has continued to bang in the goals for the Bluebirds despite his tender age.

Biancheri’s remarkable ability and goalscoring prowess has eventually forced United’s hand, as they scrambled to complete the deal long before the January deadline has passed, despite the move being a distinct possibility post the 31st.

With Erik ten Hag at the helm, youth will always get a chance, as evidenced by his spell at Amsterdam, and Biancheri will know that if he can hit the ground running, he could force his way into his manager’s plans sooner rather than later.