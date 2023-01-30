Manchester United deadline day plans depend on Christian Eriksen injury update



Manchester United progressed through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a commanding 3-1 victory over Championship side Reading on Saturday.

However, the win came at a cost as Christian Eriksen had to be substituted following a nasty tackle from Andy Carroll, who was not even booked for his misdemenour.

The Dane was spotted leaving Old Trafford in crutches and Erik ten Hag is yet to give an update as to how long the Denmark international will be out of action for.

Eriksen injury a huge blow

The 30-year-old has been an ever-present figure in United’s starting line-up and a long-term injury could be a devastating blow.

Eriksen joined on a free and while many thought he would be a back-up option, Ten Hag has played him in almost all games and he leads the charts among United players for the most assists — nine.

Depending on how long Eriksen will be sidelined for, United could possibly look at making midfield additions. But those will have to be low-cost or on loan due to the Glazers possibly leaving this year.

Youri Tielemans out of contract soon. Eriksen out with an injury. Could snatch him up for cheap. Plus has quality in midfield. Sensible Transfer 🤷🏽‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/nYYmiPJ69r — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) January 29, 2023

This was conformed by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth who told GIVEMESPORT, “Christian Eriksen went off on crutches when he left Old Trafford last night after the victory against Reading in the FA Cup.

“Depending on how serious that is would dictate whether United try and go into the market for a loan. I think for a big, big signing, it looks very unlikely with only a couple of days to go.”

United could bring in a midfielder if Eriksen injury is serious

Both Scott McTominay and Fred do not possess the passing range to make up for the former Tottenham Hotspur man’s absence.

Other options include academy graduates like Kobbie Mainoo, Zidane Iqbal or a possible recall from his loan spell for Hannibal Mejbri.

Ten Hag has hinted at being open to bringing in players should the right player become available and The Peoples Person had written about possible players who could be brought in as cover.

One of the best signings that the club could make this late in the window is a move for Leicester City’s out-of-contract star Youri Tielemans.

United were linked with him in the summer and were said to be in a race with Arsenal for the Belgium international but the Gunners have since moved on to other targets.



