Manchester United reject record-breaking bid for Alessia Russo

On the eve of the Transfer deadline, it has been reported that Arsenal have offered Manchester United a world record transfer fee for Alessia Russo.

In a bid to poach the star from their rivals, leaving them little time to find a replacement, Arsenal offered just shy of half a million pounds.

The 23 year old striker turned down an offer to sign a contract extension at her current club in June.

Russo’s contract with United runs out this summer and the deadline for domestic transfers in the WSL is 5pm on Tuesday.

Although the club is said to still be negotiating with the player, an agreement is yet to be made.

Russo has scored 17 goals in 35 WSL appearances for United after joining in 2020 and netted 10 times in 17 caps for England, including four in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 triumph last summer.

United have said they don’t want to lose the striker but if they don’t accept an offer now, they may end up losing her on a free transfer in the summer.

Russo has also drawn attention from European giants Lyon and fellow WSL title contenders Chelsea.

The Reds targeted a top three finish at the start of the season but halfway through, they look like title contenders as they sit top of the league.

Losing Russo would be a big blow to their ambitions this season and to sell to fellow challengers would hurt the club greatly.

It is rumoured that they have rejected this world record fee tonight but with the transfer window still open for international transfers until midnight tomorrow, this may not be the last we hear on the subject.

Lyon would represent some sort of compromise by not strengthening United’s direct rivals, but losing Russo to anyone would be a disaster.