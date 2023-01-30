Manchester United to face West Ham United or Derby County in the 5th round of the FA Cup



Manchester United will face the winner of Derby County and West Ham United in the 5th Round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

The draw was just announced in the 7 p.m show, just before the start of the Derby V West Ham match.

United are looking to end their five-year trophy drought, and the FA Cup could be an excellent opportunity to add silverware to the season.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been on a great run of form lately.

The Dutchman has won all six of his domestic cup games so far.

United’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals almost guarantees them a place in the final.

Ten Hag opted to field a strong eleven against Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It shows that he values cup competitions and sees them as a chance to win a trophy in his first season in charge of the club.

However, United’s squad depth is thin, and it will be extremely difficult for Ten Hag to rotate in four competitions.

With a day left of the January transfer window, it is to be seen whether United will make any last-minute moves.