Manchester United’s Charlie McNeill set to join Newport County until end of the season



Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill is close to finalising a loan deal to join League Two side Newport County until the end of the season.

The Peoples Person reported recently that McNeill was open to a move and would make his selection based on which team would guarantee him the most first-team minutes.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the 19-year-old has settled on Newport County and work is being done to seal the transfer.

Richard Fay reports, “Everything is in place for the 19-year-old to complete his deal before Tuesday’s deadline day.”

“McNeill has already trained with his new teammates and is excited to get started at his new club for the remaining few months of the season.”

“McNeill’s move is subject to international clearance, with Newport’s transfers finalised by the Welsh FA despite playing in the English league system.”

Fay adds that McNeill received plenty of offers but the player and his representatives opted for the League 2 strugglers.

Newport are getting a capable striker who has earned a reputation for being a lethal goalscorer within the academy.

McNeill scored two goals for United’s U21s against Feyenoord last week.

The player is said to be desperate to prove his mettle in a senior team and is not too concerned by the fact that he is playing further down the football pyramid compared to some of the club’s other youngsters.

McNeill made his senior debut for the Red Devils this season when he came on in the Europa League against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

He was subsequently named on the bench for United’s game against Sheriff Tirsapol. Since then, he has not featured in any other senior matchday squad.

