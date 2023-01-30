West Ham United ready to accept summer bids for Declan Rice



Manchester United target Declan Rice could leave West Ham United this summer if the asking price is met.

The London club has been very reluctant to let their captain leave in recent seasons after interest from many clubs.

Their stance could be about to change as they’re currently in a relegation battle and might not be able to offer European football next season.

Rice has been a target for Man United for a couple of seasons now but Chelsea are seen as the favourite to sign him due to the fact that this is the club that he supports.

According to Football Insider, West Ham will no longer stand in the England international’s way if a Champions League club comes forward with an offer meeting the asking price.

The 24-year-old is on the wishlist of many European clubs as he looks to enhance his reputation.

He had an outstanding European Championship campaign in 2021 and enjoyed a nice spell in the World Cup at the end of last year.

Playing in the Champions League will no doubt be a dream for the defensive midfielder. The outlet reports that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United are all interested in signing Rice.

He has rejected multiple offers to extend his current deal at the club which could force a transfer through this summer.

It is already confirmed that he will not depart during the final days of the January transfer window. However, the Hammers are fully expecting a sale in the summer where he would move to a Champions League club.

United famously failed to qualify for this competition after their position in the table last season. It will be crucial for Erik ten Hag to reach his goal this season in order to obtain some of his targets.

This summer could be the last chance that West Ham could receive around £80m for the midfielder. The asking price is already a step down from the £100m being quoted from the club in the summer of 2021.

