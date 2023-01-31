Barcelona considering Anthony Elanga loan move



Barcelona are considering a deadline day move for Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

Elanga, 20, has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag after he was promoted to the first team last season by Ralf Rangnick.

The young winger has played just 624 minutes of football this season, largely being deployed from the bench.

Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho have recently emerged as attacking options since the Dutchman’s arrival.

Everton had been interested in loaning Elanga but Ten Hag, however, rejected this possibility due to an un-ideal club and dressing room environment.

PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund were also linked with the United academy product earlier in the window.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to bolster their options up front at the eleventh hour.

Former United man Memphis Depay transferred to Atletico Madrid last week while Ousmane Dembélé has sustained a thigh injury.

Elanga has, therefore, been linked with a late move to the Catalan giants to supplement Xavi’s forward line.

According to ESPN, Elanga is among the names being considered by the Barca board. The Sweden international has been shortlisted as a possible deadline day signing.

Similar to United, Barca are only able to loan players.

La Liga have confirmed that the salary cap has been reached and the club are consequently unable to register new members into the squad, leading them to seek short-term solutions.

