Christian Eriksen out until late April or early May



Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury is serious and he will be out of action for Manchester United until the end of April or beginning of May, the club has confirmed.

Eriksen was injured in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Reading at the weekend after a wreckless tackle from Andy Carroll, who was subsequently sent off for two yellows after another awful foul on Casemiro.

The club has issued a statement on the official website, saying:

“Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period …

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.

“The 30-year-old’s absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign.”

With just hours to go until the winter transfer deadline passes, it looks unlikely that United will be able to sign a replacement in time.

With Donny van de Beek also out for the season, it leaves United desperately short in central midfield, with just Casemiro, Fred and Scot McTominay as senior options.

The club have Hannibal Mejbri on loan at Birmingham but are also reported not to be recalling him from the loan.

It is hard to understand the logic of leaving Ten Hag with so few options while fighting on four different fronts – the league, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Zidane Iqbal and Kobbie Mainoo are the academy stars most likely to be playing a part unless some las-minute drama unfolds in the coming hours.