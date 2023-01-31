Despite Christian Eriksen-sized hole in squad, Manchester United unlikely to recall Hannibal Mejbri from loan



Manchester United are still fighting on all four fronts and recently progressed through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a win over Championship side Reading.

But the victory came at a cost as influential midfielder Christian Eriksen had to be substituted following a horror challenge from Andy Carroll.

And he was later spotted leaving Old Trafford in crutches and that has opened up a new can of worms with regards to alternatives that Erik ten Hag at his disposal.

Eriksen replacement needed

The Denmark international has been an ever-present member of Ten Hag’s starting line-up and is the player with the most assists — nine.

With the Glazers set to finally depart, funds are tight and despite links with quite a few midfielders, no major incomings are expected in January.

*Mejbri Transfer News*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are not expected to recall Hannibal Mejbri from his loan spell at Birmingham City amid report of the 20-year-old returning to Old Trafford, as BirminghamLive said.#MUFC #ManUnited #ManUtd #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/bKmI9Aasg2 — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) January 31, 2023

And that had many speculating as to whether the club would employ academy graduates should the Dane be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

The likes of Zidane Iqbal and Kobbie Mainoo could provide backup with Fred and Scott McTominay more senior options.

Another option that was mooted was the possible recall of Hannibal Mejbri, who is currently out on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship.

Hannibal will not be recalled

But as per Birmingham Live, the Tunisian will not be brought back and manager John Eustace will still be able to call upon him for the remaining 18 Championship games.

“BirminghamLive has been assured Hannibal will spend the rest of the season at Blues, meaning John Eustace will be able to continue to select the Tunisia international,” the report said.

The 20-year-old has so far made 23 appearances and last Saturday, the Tunisia international provided his fourth assist of the campaign against Blackburn Rovers.

He was selected to be part of the Tunisia squad that played the World Cup in Qatar and played 10 minutes.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



