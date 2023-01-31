Di’Shon Bernard moves on loan to League One Portsmouth in a bid to resurrect career

Manchester United have had a very quiet January window, with only the loan signings of Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland coming through the door at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils do not expect too much in terms of incoming activity before the transfer deadline, but there may yet be a number of players on their way out.

The youthful trio of Shola Shoretire, Charlie McNeill and Charlie Savage have already completed temporary moves to lower-division sides, with Shoretire moving to Bolton Wanderers, McNeill to Newport County, and Savage joining Forest Green.

Although much of the outgoings concern youth prospects, as The Peoples Person recently reported Harry Maguire may also be on the move.

Inter Milan are supposedly keen on taking the United skipper to Italy on a loan deal, after being rebuffed earlier during multiple enquiries for Maguire’s long time partner at the back, Swedish captain Victor Lindelof .

Now, according to The Sun, another United centre-back, Di’Shon Bernard, is headed for the exit-door, as Portsmouth emerge victorious in the fight for his signature.

Bernard made his senior debut for Manchester United in a Europa League fixture during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford, starting in a 2-1 loss against Kazakhstani champions Astana on 28 November 2019.

It was his unfortunate own goal that condemned United to defeat that night, and the youngster has never managed another senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He has since had impressive stints on loan at Salford City and Hull City in successive seasons, where he showed glimpses of his defensive prowess, but it wasn’t enough to convince Erik ten Hag that he has a place in the United first-team, at this present moment.

Bernard is best suited to playing in a centre-back role, but he can deputise at right-back as well.

Despite playing in the Championship with the Tigers last season, his willingness to drop another level to league one, shows how eager he is to get playing time.

The 22-year-old will be keenly aware that time is quickly running out for him to stake a claim for a first team place at United, but if he can impress at Pompey, he could yet force his way into Erik ten Hag’s plans.