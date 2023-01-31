Erik ten Hag confirms Man United will try to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen



Erik ten Hag says Man United will try to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen in this transfer window, but it is unlikely.

It was confirmed a few minutes before the presser that Eriksen’s ankle injury is serious and that he is not expected to return to action before the end of April or early May.

This leaves United, who have also lost Donny van de Beek until the end of the season, desperately short of central midfield reinforcement, with only Casemiro, Fred and Scott McTominay left standing.

And speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg match with Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag confirmed:

“On deadline day, it’s difficult. You can’t make policy on such bad injuries. But we have players, good player, we have players that can fill that gap.

“But Christian Eriksen, it’s hard to replace. The final ball.

“We have a strategy. I think we’re developing as a club, as a squad, we make the right progress. We are in a good direction but it has to match our financial frames. We must keep to the strategy.”

“Of course he’s disappointed about it, we are disappointed about it. But it happens in top football. We sooner it (didn’t) happen but it did and you have to deal with it.”

Ten Hag was also asked out about outgoing moves such as Anthony Elanga and Brandon Williams.

“It could be but, it depends on certain circumstances,” he said.

“If so, it would be likely loans.”

United fans will be angry that the club’s owners have been unwilling to sanction a deal in this most extraordinary crisis with United fighting on four fronts.