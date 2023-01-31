Fabrizio Romano: Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United is a done deal

Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Austrian will join United on loan with no option to buy confirmed.

Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement reached on loan deal, no buy option — confirmed 🚨🔴 #MUFC #DeadlineDay Deal set to be signed with Bayern in the final hours as personal terms agreed too. Boarding completed – ✈️ Manchester @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/tLpe5XNVtJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Earlier today United confirmed that Eriksen will be out of action till April.

The Danish midfielder sustained an ankle injury in the FA Cup game against Reading.

The Sabitzer signing has brought some relief to United fans, who were in melt down on social media after hearing the news regarding Eriksen’s injury.

The 28 year old is an excellent replacement for Eriksen.

He provides better defensive cover and all-around ability without the ball.

Sabitzer has been one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past five years.

The 28 year old is known for his tactical versatility and intelligence.

While United clearly did not plan this out, it could turn out to be brilliant piece of business.

Sky earlier reported that he prefers to join United over Chelsea. It makes sense considering the fact that he would be guaranteed more minutes at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will be delighted at the signing and will be eager to getting him involved as soon as possible.

United face a busy February, with eight games to play in 26 days.